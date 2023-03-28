Funeral Service for Mr. Douglas Wayne "Deacon" Cotney, 76, of Wadley, Alabama, will be Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. David Waldrop will officiate. Burial will follow in the Darian Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Cotney passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier. He was born on August 5, 1946, in Alexander City, Alabama to Johnnie Ray Cotney and Charline Bishop Cotney. He was an active member of Union Motley Baptist Church where he played piano. Wayne loved to talk and sing. He graduated from New Site High School and played basketball for Coach Bryan Yates. He received an associate degree from Southern Union Community College. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and Alabama Football. He served in the U.S. Army as Radar Repairman and was stationed in Alaska. He worked for AT&T and Bellsouth and retired after 36 years. Wayne made many friends while working for Bell South, one special friend Jody Wade.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Carol Maenette Cotney of Wadley; children, Darlene, Jason and Stewart and his wife Nicole; several grandchildren; sisters, Wanda Lucas (Richard) of Dadeville and Jane Cotney of New Site; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Victor Anthony Deaton; and nephew Kevin Prather.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions can be made to Childrens Hospital of Alabama, 1600 7th Ave S Birmingham, AL 35233
