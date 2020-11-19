Mr. Douglas Floyd Patterson
1942 - 2020
Mr. Douglas Floyd Patterson, 78, of Jacksons Gap, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham.
He was born on February 26, 1942 in Dadeville, Alabama to Floyde Patterson and Vertis Sharpe Patterson. He touched so many people over his lifetime and so many friends. Mr. Patterson retired from Uniroyal and then worked as the first Striper Guide on Lake Martin. He talked on the radio, was on several television programs, and wrote several magazine articles on Striper fishing. Mr. Patterson was a hunting guide at several hunting preserves; Bear Creek in Autaugaville, Alabama being the last. He was a member of New Concord Baptist Church. Mr. Patterson had a love for teaching his grandchildren how to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed singing the old gospel hymns, the old country western, and reading Western Novels. Mr. Patterson was also an avid Alabama football fan, “Roll Tide”.
He is survived by his wife, Dona Hawkins Dark Patterson; daughter, Vickie Patterson Bayles (Kenneth); sons, Phillip Patterson (Sherry), Chris Patterson (Beth), and Patrick Patterson (Megan); step daughter, Lisa Losole (Frank); step sons, David Dark (Christy) and step son, Derek Dark (Shannon); twelve grandchildren and one great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his father, Floyde Patterson; mother, Vertis Harrelson; step father, Aaron Harrelson, and sister, Linda Dunham.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Concord Baptist Church, 396 Concord Road, Dadeville, Alabama 36853.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.