Mr. Douglas Finch Patterson
1946 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mr. Douglas Finch Patterson, 74, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church Dadeville. Dr. Ben Hayes and Rev. Gary Wiggins will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dadeville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church Dadeville.
Mr. Patterson passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center. He was born on August 16, 1946 in Alexander City, Alabama to Ira Franklin Patterson and Mary Lurline Finch Patterson. He was an active member of First Baptist Church Dadeville where he served as a deacon, sang in the choir, and was a frequent soloist. He was an avid Auburn fan and a bigger fan of the Dadeville Tigers. He was the clock keeper for many years for football games. Mr. Patterson enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on the church property. He was a kind man who never spoke a negative word. He dearly loved his family especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Emily Patterson of Dadeville; daughter, Abby Jones (Max) of Tallassee; son, Brent Patterson (Jordan) of Dadeville; grandchildren, Tyler Mann, and Ava Claire Patterson; brother, Lee Patterson (Pam) of Jacksons Gap; and sister, Sarah Annice Caldwell of Dadeville.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to Pilots for Christ PO Box 707 Monroeville, AL 36461.
