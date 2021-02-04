Mr. Doris Edward “Ed” Hand
1946 - 2021
Mr. Doris Edward “Ed” Hand, age 74 of Alexander City, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Russell Medical. He was born on December 20, 1946 in Alexander City, Alabama to Pete Hand and Helen Fuller Hand. He was a highly decorated U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Ed was a mechanic by trade and could fix anything. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting and fishing with his wife. Ed loved to talk and he never met a stranger. He also worked at Walmart for a number of years in the Sporting Goods and Tire/Lube Express Departments.
He is survived by his wife of 50+ years, Marilyn Hand of Alexander City; daughter, Sheila Hand Boyd (James) of Gulfport, MS; sons, Michael Hand (Nena) of Alexander City and Brian Hand (Lisa) of Talladega; grandchildren, Morgan, Ryan, Eddie, Chris, Mitch, Matt and Baylor; several great grandchildren; mother, Helen Hand of Alexander City; brother, William Hand (Ellen) of Alexander City; and sister, Brenda Sutton (Randy) of VA.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Pete Hand; and sister, Emma Conner.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
