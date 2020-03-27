Graveside for Mr. Donnie Norris, 62 of Atlanta, Georgia (formerly of Goodwater) will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020 at New Life Memorial Gardens.
Professional service provided by for Wright's Funeral Home.
