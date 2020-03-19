Mr. Donald R. Dykes
1931 - 2020
Mr. Donald R. Dykes, age 88, of Alexander City, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home. He was born on August 12, 1931 in Alexander City, Alabama to Ernest Roosevelt Dykes and Sallie Mason Dykes. Mr. Don loved people and was happiest when he was interacting with others. He loved laughing, making others laugh and telling “tall tales.” Since his early childhood, he was a beekeeper and many people looked to him for his advice. He also enjoyed gardening and loved to give tomatoes to others. Mr. Don loved his family very much and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Dykes of Alexander City; daughters, Rhonda Dykes of Jacksons Gap and Dana Dykes of New York, NY; son, Rock Dykes of Alexander City; sisters, Luvenia Culberson and Laura Bell Oliver, both of Alexander City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Susette Dykes Bradford.
Because of recent gathering restrictions, Mr. Dykes’ family will have a private service, but a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Children’s Harbor or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.