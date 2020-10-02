Mr. Donald Fred White
1930 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. Donald Fred White, 89, of Jacksons Gap, Alabama will be Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Flint Hill United Methodist Church. Rev. John Hill will officiate. Please wear a mask. Burial will follow at the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Flint Hill United Methodist Church.
Mr. White passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was born November 29, 1930 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to James Patrick White and Effie Grace Smith. He was a member of Flint Hill United Methodist Church. Don served in the Air Force for 20 years where he achieved the highest rank of Chief Master Sergeant. For 16 years he flew on Air Force One with the Presidential Unit as Chief of Airborn Electronics for President Truman and President Eisenhower and was later in charge of the unit serving President Kennedy and President Johnson. He went on to work for the Federal Aviation Administration at the Dallas Fort Worth airport where he attained the highest grade for federal employees of GS15. But Don's life was filled with more than work. He was a loving husband to his wife Betty, of 69 years, a proud and loving father and grandfather and a faithful Christian. He enjoyed crappie fishing, hunting, keeping in touch with lifelong friends and treasured neighbors and watching sunsets from his porch. He kept his good sense of humor despite all health challenges and soldiered on with a strength of will that was nothing short of amazing. Don led a blessed life and appreciated each day of it as does his family.
He is survived by his son Donald F. White Jr., daughter-in-law Bonnie and his granddaughter Amy White of Graham, TX, his daughter Patricia Holland, son-in-law Edwin and his grandson Kevin Holland of Birmingham, AL, his sister-in-law Sarah 'Sage' Ware Dunham of Goodwater, AL and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers J.P. White, Howard White, sisters Emma Low Hardy, Eston Perry, Forest Fails, Mavis Rainwater, Truman White, Farrell Meadows, Mary Butler, Mattie Bryan, Nellie Guy and numerous other brothers and sisters in law
Memorial contributions may be given to the Flint Hill Methodist Church or charity of one's choice.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.