Memorial Services for Mr. Donald Eugene Glasscock, 85, of Alexander City will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Wright Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Michael Wells, officiating.
He was born on September 12th, 1936 in Elmore County, Alabama the son of the late Jessie and Hubert Glasscock. He was the oldest of 8 siblings. He was the husband of Carole Herman Glasscock and the late Rosella “Rose” Mathis Glasscock.
He was a former Navy lieutenant and lived in several states before returning to his home state of Alabama. After leaving the Navy he owned and operated several businesses including a restaurant and a tire shop. He was an entrepreneur who chased his dreams.
On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, Donald unexpectedly transitioned home to be with the Lord at Chapman Healthcare Center.
Donald ‘s precious memories will be cherished by his son and daughter-in-law, David and Lori Glasscock of Arlington, Tennessee, his grandsons, Liam and Shawn Glasscock of Arlington, Tennessee; step children, Gina Bader, Crystal Jarvis and Dan Jarvis all of Alexander City Alabama; brother, George Glasscock of Foley, Alabama; sisters, Dorothy Dreyer of Boise, Idaho; Ruth Nichols of Clayton, Oklahoma; Nita LaCoy of Boise, Idaho; and Gayle Eubanks of Wagener, South Carolina; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Glasscock and brothers, Elvin and Neal Glasscock.
