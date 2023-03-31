Funeral Service for Mr. David Wayne Jaye, 72, of Eclectic, Alabama, will be Monday, April 3, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Rev. Terry Herron will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dadeville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Langley Funeral Home.
Mr. Jaye passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at his residence. He was born on October 1, 1950 in Birmingham, Alabama to Nolen Lee Jaye, Sr. and Lucy A. Dunn Jaye. Wayne was a proud father and his biggest achievements in life were his children and grandchildren. He loved hard work and always had a clear vision of being a leader. He never allowed anyone to fall short of their potential. Wayne had a passion for working on his farm, manning the grill, and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed his horses and building their barn, stables and fencing. Wayne always turned his dreams into reality. He graduated from Opelika High School and worked at Data Technology, which later became Shape South where he worked his way up to Plant Manager. Wayne later opened Lake Martin Plastics. He served his community by serving on Lake Martin Leadership and the Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce. In his retirement he enjoyed working at Russell Do-It Center in Eclectic.
He is survived by his daughter, Allison Jaye Ladson (Bryant); sons, Kelley W. Jaye (Cheryl) and David Christopher Jaye ; grandchildren, Katlyn Lanier Jaye, Kelsey Suzanne Jaye, Devin Christopher Jaye, Kylee Jaye, Haley Jaye, and Shelby Jaye; sister, Martie Jaye Horn (Marty); and brothers, Nolan Lee Jaye, Jr. (Patricia), Raymond Douglas Jaye (Nancy), and Joseph Dunn Jaye (Leah).
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Charlotte Nell Ward.
