Mr. David Stanley Sealey, age 67 of Wadley, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Sealey was born in Ashland, and after graduating High School and attending CACC for a couple of years, joined the U.S. Army in 1985 and attended Helicopter Flight School at Ft. Rucker. He was stationed in Germany with the 1/1 CAV. When he left the Army in 1991, he worked as a commercial Helicopter Pilot and also flew for the government in Afghanistan. Besides his Helicopter career, he hiked the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine twice in 2005 and 2007, and also enjoyed working on cars, especially Volkswagen vehicles and was looking forward to being a retired Gentleman Farmer. In his later years, Mr. Sealey, along with his family, built his own log cabin home, for which he was very proud of. He attended Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.
Mr. Sealey is survived by his wife, Lorenzana Sealey of Wadley; two daughters: Stella Sealey Montgomery of Jacksons Gap and Melissa Sealey of Valley; one son, David Dwayne Sealey of West Branch, Iowa; 5 grandchildren: Zachary Fuller (Lauren), Matthew Montgomery, Noah Sealey, Aiden Holmes, and Haleigh Sealey; one great-grandson, Braden Fuller; 2 sisters: Mary Sealey Fant of Lineville, and Wendy Sealey Gaylord (T. Gibson Gaylord) of Bozeman, MT; one brother, Jimmy Sealey (Robbie) of Wadley, plus extended family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James Wesley Sealey and Frances Louise Butler Sealey, one grandson Kyle Sealey, and one brother Steven Sealey.
