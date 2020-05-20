Mr. David Larry Voss
1945 - 2020
Visitation for Mr. David Larry Voss was held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Voss passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his residence. He was born on January 3, 1945 to Laure Voss and Ellen Claxton Voss. David was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a very hardworking man. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, watching NASCAR, hanging out with “his boy’s” in his shop restoring his old Bronco.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty Sue Voss of Alexander City; daughters, Twila (Donald) Macon, Crystal (Mike) Wellborn; grandchildren, Shelley Macon, Davey Macon, Abby Macon, Anna Macon, Sam Macon, Emily Wellborn, Michael Ann Wellborn; brothers, Donald (Joyce) Voss, Mickey (Diane) Voss , Michael (Jeni) Voss , Pat Voss, Robert Voss; sisters, Joanne Voss, Joyce Bradford, Carol (Tony) Higginbotham and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Stone Ridge Baptist Church Building Fund, 2423 Sixth Street Extension, Alexander City, AL, 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.