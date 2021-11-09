Funeral Service for Mr. David Isaiah Sallas, 93, of Rockford, Alabama, was held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Union Baptist Church. Rev. Ricky Hatchett and Rev. Tommy Edmondson officiated. Burial followed in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends on Monday, November 8, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Sallas passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at residence. He was born on October 26, 1928 in Coosa County to John Henry Sallas and Maude Mae Thomas Sallas. He was an active member of Union Baptist Church.
He is survived by his son, Harry W. Sallas (Rosa) of Rockford, AL; daughter, Sheila Simmons (Donald) of Sevierville, TN; grandchildren, Dennise Ondina (Juan Carlos), Cynthia Gonzalez (Iker) both of Tarpon Springs, FL, Callie Thornton (Craig) of Rockford, Rachel Simmons, Crystal Thomas (Matt) both of Sevierville, TN; 9 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mildred Pearl Sallas; sisters, Macie Mae Hand, Addie Sallas, Maybelle Murphy, Emma Jones, Louella Baker, Mary Lowery, and Georgia B. Morris; and brothers, James Curtis Duke, Lee Sallas, Enoch Sallas, William Sallas, John Sallas, and Leonard Duke.