Mr. Dana T. Brown Nov 17, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A private service will be held for Mr. Dana T. Brown at Alabama National Cemetery. To plant a tree in memory of Dana Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Lake Scene Directory Facebook alexcityoutlook