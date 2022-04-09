Mr. Curtis Berry Apr 9, 2022 Apr 9, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Memorial Service for Mr. Curtis Berry will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Wright's Funeral Home Chapel.Professional Service provided by Wright's Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Curtis Berry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Service Funeral Home Curtis Berry Wright Chapel Professional Service Recommended for you Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Trending Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesTeenager dies following accident at Wind Creek State ParkKellyton man to serve 20 years on drug convictionNew Alex City arcade set to open this summerLake Martin boat crash leaves one injured, one arrestedCamp Hill fights to uplift Black communist legacy buried by racism and Red Scare‘He made us notice him:’ Maness uses work ethic to earn premier spotArrest and incident reports of the Alexander City Police Department from April 1 to April 7Severe storms expected Wednesday afternoon, eveningArrest and incident reports of the Alexander City Police Department from March 25 until March 31Arrest and incident reports of the Dadeville Police Department from March 31 to April 4 Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Eggstravaganza in Alexander CityPHOTOS: Suzanne Scholz holds court at Dadeville's courthouse squareLocal coverage of The Share Croppers UnionPHOTOS: Alexander City 150th CelebrationPHOTOS: Candyland Kid PromHorseshoe Bend Reeltown softballReeltown Dadeville baseballPHOTOS: Architects unveil new renderings for Benjamin Russell High SchoolBenjamin Russell Dadeville baseballPHOTOS: Alex City Schools unveil new additions to Jim Pearson Elementary School Twitter Tweets by alexcityoutlook