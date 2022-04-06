Mr. Curtis Berry Apr 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We are saddened to announce the transition of Mr. Curtis Berry from earth to heaven on Monday, April 4, 2022. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Wright’s Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Curtis Berry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Curtis Berry Arrangement Funeral Home Worship Heaven Funeral Wright Earth Recommended for you Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Trending Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesTeenager dies following accident at Wind Creek State ParkLake Martin boat crash leaves one injured, one arrestedKellyton man to serve 20 years on drug convictionCoosa County wildfires burn through 696 acres of timberland Wednesday‘He made us notice him:’ Maness uses work ethic to earn premier spotROARING 90s CLUB: New Site Senior Center celebrates three special seniorsAlexander City native publishes 6th bookSevere storms expected Wednesday afternoon, eveningArrest and incident reports of the Alexander City Police Department from March 25 until March 31Arrest and incident reports of the Dadeville Police Department from March 23 to March 28 Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Eggstravaganza in Alexander CityPHOTOS: Suzanne Scholz holds court at Dadeville's courthouse squareGavin Brazzell signingReeltown Dadeville baseballPHOTOS: Architects unveil new renderings for Benjamin Russell High SchoolPHOTOS: Alex City Schools unveil new additions to Jim Pearson Elementary SchoolPHOTOS: Candyland Kid PromHorseshoe Bend Reeltown softballLocal coverage of The Share Croppers UnionBenjamin Russell Dadeville baseball Twitter Tweets by alexcityoutlook