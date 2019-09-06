Mr. Crawford Ziegler III
1953 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mr. Crawford Ziegler III, 66, of Alexander City, will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Donald DeLee will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
The family will be accepting flowers or donations may be made to West End Baptist Church.
