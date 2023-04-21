Mr. Corbin Holston, 23 of Dadeville, AL, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Dadeville, AL.

Service information

Apr 21
Visitation
Friday, April 21, 2023
12:00PM-6:00PM
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel
612 M. L. King Drive SE
Lafayette, AL 36862
Apr 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, April 22, 2023
11:00AM
God's House of Prayer -Auburn
573 Harper Ave
Auburn, AL 36830
