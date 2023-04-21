Mr. Corbin Holston, 23 of Dadeville, AL, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Dadeville, AL.
Public Viewing will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11:00 am CST at God's House of Prayer in Auburn, AL, Pastor Frank McLeod, Officiating.
Burial will follow in the Dadeville City Cemetery in Dadeville, AL.
Mr. Holston is survived by his mother, Janett Heard (Darrell) of Dadeville, AL, father, Douglas Holston (Tawanda) of Calera, AL, brothers, Byron Jones (Traci) of Birmingham, AL; Tommie Johnson of Opelika, AL; Chino Johnson of Atlanta, GA; Tremaine Heard of Dadeville, AL; Quinderius Heard of West Point, GA; Ontreil Taylor of Dade City, FL; Cadell McClain of Alexander City, AL; and RJ Woodyard of Dadeville, AL, sisters, Olivia Holson of Columbus, GA; Latoria Holston of Opelika, AL; Tilia Heard of Dadeville, AL; Tavanna (Angelo) Heard of Cleveland, OH, Tamiko Kemp of OH, Malakia Holston of Camp Hill, AL; and Destini Porch of Montgomery, AL; uncles, James (Faynette) Cox of Dadeville, AL; Royal (Valerie) Porch of Sylacauga, AL; Raleigh Heard of Cleveland, OH; and Wayne Heard of Cleveland, OH; aunts, Phyllis (Anthony) McElrath of Dadeville, AL; and Maria Epperson Cleveland, OH; godparents, Randy and Sheretha Woodyard, special aunt and (granny) Virginia Cox and Doris Stovall; special cousin, Karlous Cox; special friends, (brothers) Cameron Tai, Kadore Glenn and Landours Kelley; and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, other relatives, and friends.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
