Mr. Chas "Chuck" Simmons
1942 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mr. Chas "Chuck" Simmons, 78, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Ronnie Boulware will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Simmons passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at his residence. He was born on October 23, 1942 in Arcadia, Florida. Chuck was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather and was an excellent provider for his family. He was an avid reader, enjoyed photography, drinking coffee and playing the guitar.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Diane Simmons; son, Drew Simmons; granddaughter, Kayla Simmons; great-grandson, Easton Holt; sisters, Betty Campbell, Mae Kirkwood; brother, Alan Adkison and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
