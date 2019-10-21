Mr. Charles Winburn Lumpkin
1949 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mr. Charles Winburn Lumpkin, 70, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Temple. Pastor Dick Stark will officiate. Burial will follow in the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Lumpkin passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his home. He was born on June 3, 1949 in Lineville, Alabama to Winburn Hulan Lumpkin and Clemie Johnson Lumpkin. He was an active member of Faith Temple. He had an unmatched work ethic and enjoyed being able to troubleshoot and fix things. He loved spending time with his family, especially playing ball with the grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Buffy Windsor (Wayne); sons, Hugh Lumpkin (Tammy) and Jody Lumpkin (Kristi); Grandchildren, Blair Windsor, Will Windsor, Huell Lumpkin, Katie Windsor, Ethan Lumpkin, Chance Lumpkin, Logan Lumpkin, Charlie Lumpkin, and Jaxson Lumpkin; and brother, George Lumpkin.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Mary Jo Lumpkin, and his parents.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
