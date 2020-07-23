Mr. Charles William Toth Jr.
1942 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. Charles William Toth Jr., 77, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mr. Toth passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his residence. He was born on July 30, 1942 in Dearborn, Michigan to Charles William Toth and Cornella Jobagy Toth.
He is survived by his daughters, Andrea L. Bonnell of Dadeville, Erica M. McGregor (SSG Timothy McGregor, USMC) of Beaufort, SC and Nicole R. Deas (Dave Gallew) of Dadeville; grandchildren, Tyler Bonnell (Kristin), Zak Bonnell, Mackenzie Deas, Logan McGregor and Jasmine McGregor; great-granddaughter, Kailynn Grace Bonnell; sisters, Charlene Pelfrey and Cynthia Coffin (Fred), all of Michigan; brother, Calvin Toth (Jill) of Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 44 years, Linda F. Toth.
