Funeral Service for Mr. Charles Thomas "Tom" Tapley, Jr., 75, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church. Dr. Steve King and Dr. Skip Lowery will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Tapley passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at UAB Palliative Care. He was born on February 8, 1947, in Alexander City, Alabama to Charles Thomas Tapley, Sr. and Essie Haynie Powell Tapley. He was an active member of First Baptist Church Alexander City. He worked for over 40 years at the #4 Dye House of Russell Corp. After retirement he continued to operate Tapley Appliance Center. He enjoyed wood working and repairing things. He served as a great fatherly example to his sons and shared his great work ethic with them. His generosity and love were appreciated by many.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Louise Tapley of Alexander City; sons, Paul Strickland (Janet) of Newnan, GA, Glyn Strickland (Vickie) of Savage, MN and Joey Strickland (Michael) of Mobile; grandchild, Maggie Strickland, Caroline Strickland, Andrew Strickland, Joshua Strickland, Dylan Strickland, and Addi Strickland; sister, Carol Tapley Collins (Jim) of Alabaster and brother, David Wayne Tapley of Soddy Daisy, TN; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will accept flowers but prefer memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
