Funeral Service for Mr. Charles "Gene" Eugene Tankersley, 87, of Alexander City will be Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Pastor Tony Harris will officiate. Burial will follow at Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Gene passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023 at Russell Medical Center. He was born on April 16, 1936 in Alexander City to Ralph Eugene Tankersley and Annie Lou Alford Tankersley. He was a member of Family Worship Center. Gene loved cars and was a Dodge car man. He helped with United Auto Collision, the largest and best quality body shop in the Southeast. He loved to watch drag racing and he was an avid Auburn fan. Gene was a hardworking and dedicated man who could fix most things. He proudly served in the United States Army for 20 years.
Gene is survived by his wife, Marianne Tankersley; sons, Kenneth Lynn Tankersley, Edward Boyd Tankersley; daughter, Susan Jean Tankersley; several grandchildren; and sister, Nancy (Charles) Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Annie Tankersley; brothers, Donnie Tankersley and Jimmy Tankersley.
