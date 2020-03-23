Mr. Charles Perryman Reed Jr.
1963 - 2020
On Saturday, March 21, 2020, Charles Perryman "Perry" Reed Jr., husband and father of six children, passed away at the age of 56.
Perry was born on June 18, 1963 in Alexander City, AL to Charles P. Reed, Sr. and Ruby (Taunton) Reed. Perry loved his family, and liked being around his friends. He loved music especially rock and roll. He liked being outdoors, and working in his garden. He loved his cats and had several of them. He was a big Alabama football fan, and liked watching NASCAR racing.
Perry was preceded in death by his father, Charles P. Reed Sr., and his mother, Ruby Taunton-Reed.
He is survived by his wife Maria Reed, his six children, Andrea Griffin, James Bailey, Travis Williams, Chastidy Langley, Shona Reed , and Sabrina Reed, his sisters Patsy Reed-Johnston (Rickie) and Cindy Reed-Thornton his brother Charles Fleming, his grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and a nephew.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to cancer research.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.