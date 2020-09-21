Mr. Charles Michael "Mickey" Duke
1943 - 2020
Graveside Service for Mr. Charles Michael "Mickey" Duke, 77, of Alexander City, will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park. Rev. Mike Densmore will officiate.
Mr. Mickey Duke passed away Friday, September 18, at Chapman Nursing Center. He was born June 17, 1943 in Alexander City; He was preceded in death by his parents Charles Louis “Bud” Duke and LaVerne Duke, and also son, David Thompson Duke.
Mickey graduated from Auburn University in 1965. He worked at Russell Corp. for 32 years before retiring as general manager of Russell Distribution Center.
Mickey is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jane Thompson Duke, and son Charles Michael “Mike” Duke, Jr. and wife, Anne of Atlanta, GA.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church at www.alexcityfumc.org.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.