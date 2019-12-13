Mr. Charles Lyn Brigham
1950 - 2019
Memorial Service for Mr. Charles Lyn Brigham, 69, of Alexander City, will be Friday, December 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Scott Railey and Rev. James Long will officiate.
Mr. Brigham passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Grandview Medical Center. He was born on May 28, 1950 in Mobile, Alabama to Charles Lynwood Brigham, Sr. and Gwendolyn Delores Brigham. He was an active member of Hillabee Campground United Methodist Church. Mr. Lyn’s family was very important to him and he enjoyed traveling to support his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed his work as a Firefighter and his business’, Lyn’s Locksmith Shop and Mr. Fixxit. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. For many years, he served as the Scout Leader for Troop 169. In the past few years, he really enjoyed watching movies and NASCAR.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rosemary V. Brigham of Alexander City; daughter, Ashley B. Morris (Chris) of Greenville, SC; son, Matthew A. Brigham (Joy) of Fayetteville, TN, grandchildren, Jackson B. Morris, Olivia R. Morris, Samuel H. Morris, Ada C. Morris and Carrie E. Brigham; mother, Gwendolyn Delores Brigham of Bay Minette; sisters, Linda B. France of Daphne and Brenda B. Barron (Dennis) of Tampa, FL; brother, Joe David Brigham of Bay Minette; and sister-in-law, Dian Long (James) of Kellyton.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Charles Lynwood Brigham, Sr.; and brother-in-law, Ben France.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions to Hillabee Campground United Methodist Church, c/o 8875 Highway 63 North, Alexander City, AL 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.