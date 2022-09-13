1935 - 2022 - Funeral Service for Mr. Charles Leroy Wilkins, 86, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 3:30 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Bro. Kenneth Wilkins will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Wilkins passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his residence. He was born on December 23, 1935, in Alexander City, Alabama to Earl Wilkins and Inez Queen Wilkins. Charles served in the United States Army for four years. Upon completing his military service, he began working at Russell Corporation and retired after 42 years. His hobbies included playing rook, dominos, and cards. He was an avid bowler and loved Alabama football.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Marie Wilkins of Alexander City; daughters, Donna Wilkins of Alexander City, Wanda Harper (Billy) of Nederland, TX, Amelia Jordan of Alexander City, Charles Wilkins (Kim) of Valley; grandchildren, Dustin Harper, Trenton Harper (Erin), Dr. Andrew Wilkins (Tayler), Peyton Taylor (Jacob); great-grandchild, River James Wilkins; brother, Rev. Kenneth Wilkins (Elaine) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; great-granddaughter, Nora Jean Harper; sisters, Pauline Cromer, Gladys Gillum, Doris Tidwell and brothers, James, and Clayton Wilkins.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submission deadlines: Wednesday Outlook - Tuesday 2pm, Saturday Outlook - Friday 2pm, Thursday Record - Tuesday 12pm.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.