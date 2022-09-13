1935 - 2022 - Funeral Service for Mr. Charles Leroy Wilkins, 86, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 3:30 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Bro. Kenneth Wilkins will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Wilkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

