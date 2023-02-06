Funeral Service for Mr. Charles Lee Colley, 92, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Monday, February 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Dr. Albert Pike will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Colley passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Russell Medical. He was born on October 16, 1930 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Barnie Lee Colley and Rosie Ella Tucker Colley. He was an active member of River Road Baptist Church and loved his church dearly. He faithfully served as a deacon for 32 years, taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and volunteered with the Brotherhood. For 40+ years, he worked at Russell Pipe Foundry as a molder, supervisor and mechanic. He enjoyed working on cars, boats, lawn equipment and heavy equipment. He was also a US Army veteran of the Korean War. He loved his family very much and was always willing to lend a helping hand to others.
He is survived by his sons, Charles E. Colley, Donald Randy Colley (Joann), Bobby Wayne Colley (Paula), and Richard M. Colley (Jacqueline) of Kellyton; grandchildren, Randall Colley (Jessica), Amanda Bishop, Tiffany McDonald, Jessica Pitchford (Jeremy), Whittney Colley (Christopher "Digs" Lamberth), and Jackson Colley; granddaughter-in-law, Heather Colley; thirteen great grandchildren; brothers, Robert Colley (Julia) and Ernest Colley (Norma); and sisters-in-law, Maureen Colley and Dean Germany.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth Colley; sisters, Lois Browning, Sue Lovelady, and Faye Lowe; brothers, Byron Colley and John Colley; and grandson, William Colley.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submission deadlines: Wednesday Outlook - Tuesday 2pm, Saturday Outlook - Friday 2pm, Thursday Record - Tuesday 12pm.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.