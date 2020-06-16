Mr. Charles Eugene Young
1951 - 2020
The Funeral Service for Mr. Charles Eugene Young, 69, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Radney Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Young passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home in Alexander City. He was born on February 26, 1951 in Calhoun County, Alabama to The late Homer T.V. Young and Nellie White Young. He attended Oak Chapel Baptist Church. Charles was an Auburn sports fan, played basketball with the Mellow Valley Eagles, and an avid player of horseshoes who took third in a state championship. He was a faithful and loving husband, father, and grandfather who never met a stranger. Mr. Young was Mellow Valley tough, but still enjoyed joking, dancing, karaoke, and spoiling his grandkids. He will be deeply missed by Ms. Patsy, his loving wife of 47 years, his 2 daughters; Melissa and Ami, and a host of family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Young; daughters, Melissa (Gary) Tapley and Ami (Frank) Johns; grandchildren, Carlee Tapley, Trinity Young, Cody Young, and Presley Johns; and brother, Douglas Young.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Young; father, Homer T.V. Young; mother, Nellie Young, and brothers, William Young and Donald Young.
