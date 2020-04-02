Mr. Charles Edwin (Ed) Abernathy
Mr. Abernathy passed away on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at Orange Park Medical Center, Orange Park Florida. He was born November 23, 1952 in Alexander City, Alabama to Conrad C. Abernathy and Beuna Ford Abernathy.
He was a graduate of Benjamin Russell High School. He worked for over 25 years at Russell Corporation before moving to Jacksonville, Florida. He was employed by BJ’s Warehouse and Distribution Center in Jacksonville, Florida prior to his retirement.
He is survived by his wife Cassie of Jacksonville, Florida and two step-daughters Lisa Girgis and Shelby Mills. He is also survived by seven step-grandchildren. Also surviving him are his sister June A. Parker (Rex) of Alexander City, Alabama and his brother James C. (Jim) Abernathy (Martha).
He is also survived by his nephew Stephen Parker (Pam) of Alexander City, Alabama and nieces Jerrie P. Mattox (Jeff) of Alexander City, Jennie P. Sanders (Tommy) of Phenix City, Alabama, and Kerrie A. Zajac of Alexander City, Alabama and six great nieces and nephews and one great great niece. Also surviving Ed are his paternal uncle Clarence Abernathy of Alexander City, aunt Mary Jane Aycock (David) of Huntsville and Cherye Abernathy of Chapel Hills, NC. He also had numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no memorial service at this time.