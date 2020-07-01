Mr. Charles Dwight Evers, Sr.
1929 - 2020
Graveside Service for Mr. Charles Dwight Evers, Sr., 91, of Pell City and formerly of Dadeville, will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Woods Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Rev. Ben Arellano will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at Woods Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Evers passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Colonel Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home in Pell City. He was born on April 27, 1929 in the Eagle Creek Community of Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Charles E Evers and LaunaLester Evers. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Dadeville. Mr. Evers was a graduate of Jacksonville State University and was retired from the State of Alabama where he was a tax auditor. Mr. Evers also served in the United States Air Force for four years and was honorably discharged in 1954.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy Taunton Evers of Vestavia Hills; son, Charles Dwight (Barbara) Evers, Jr. of Vestavia Hills; daughter, Janna Evers (Geoff ) Harper of Vestavia Hills; grandchildren, Caroline Evers (Charles) Phillips, Charles Dwight “Charlie” Evers, III, Julianne Barbara Evers, Aubrey Mark Harper and Joseph Evers Harper.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, , James Lester Evers and Lamar Evers; and sisters, Eloise Ragland, Elizabeth Dillenberg and Frances Evers.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Woods Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 540, Dadeville, AL 36853.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.