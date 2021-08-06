Mr. Charles "Charlie" Meadows
1958 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mr. Charles "Charlie" Meadows, 63, of Kellyton, Alabama, will be Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Bro. Jimmy Brown will officiate. Burial will follow in the Socapatoy Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 8, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Meadows passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Baptist Medical Center South (Montgomery). He was born on April 9, 1958, in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Wilbur J Meadows and Mary Nell Kirk Meadows. Charlie was a loving husband, father and grandfather who cherished every moment he spent with his family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, camping, dancing and riding horses.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary F. Meadows; daughters, Crystal Michelle Taunton, Courtney Nicole Carden (Joseph); grandsons, Austin Taunton, Bryson Carden and brother, Leon Meadows.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
