Mr. Charles A. Ogles
1945 - 2020
Charles Alton Ogles of Jackson Gap, Alabama passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the age of 75. Charles was born October 6, 1945. He was a native of Clay County Alabama. In 1959, he met his wife of 53 years Mary Bruce (Cornelison) Ogles. They lived their dream by moving to Lake Martin where they have resided for 21 years.
Charles, better known as Pop, was a member of the Trinity Methodist Church of Alexander City. He served his country in The Alabama National Guard. He was also an active member of the Alexander City Lions Club and Elks Lodge. Pop was passionate about all sports and anything related to the University of Alabama. He could always be found at his two grandsons and granddaughter’s sporting events. Pop never met a stranger and lived by the motto go big or go home.
He is preceded in death by parents Simon Alton Ogles and Jaffries Price Ogles. Mr. Ogles is survived by loving wife Mary Bruce Ogles of Jacksons Gap; children Dr. Alan Ogles (Beth) of Ashland, Ala.; Beth McDaniel (Max) of Pike Road, Ala.; three grandchildren Chip and Boyd Ogles and Anna Catherine McDaniel.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Camp ASCCA 5278 Camp ASCCA Drive Jacksons Gap, AL 36861.
Due to Covid restrictions, the family will be having a private service to celebrate the life of Charles Ogles.
