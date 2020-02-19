Mr. Cecil Nolen Dean
1945 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. Cecil Nolen Dean, 74, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Flint Hill United Methodist Church. Rev. John Hill and Rev. Mike Jackson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Flint Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Flint Hill United Methodist Church.
Mr. Dean passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center. He was born on October 15, 1945 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Weaver Nolen “Billy” Dean and Maggie Dee Penton Dean. He was a member of Flint Hill United Methodist Church. He started his business, Cecil Dean Construction, in 1974 and later he was joined by both his boys to form the business Dean Construction, LLC. His passion was construction work and it was wonderful that he could make his living by home building. Cecil’s free time would still be considered work for most people, but he enjoyed every minute that he was using his tractors; clearing land, moving rocks, building roads, cutting fields, or just riding to the mailbox. He built two bridges over the creek because it was a necessity in order to get to the house. When Cecil did relax and take a break from being productive, he enjoyed just sitting and rocking on the front porch, admiring the fields whether they were completely planted in corn or just a freshly mowed field. Of course, he was even more joyful when there were deer and turkey in his view. In his earlier years he thoroughly enjoyed hunting. He truly loved being outdoors and he has instilled that love in his children and grandchildren. Cecil taught his family to enjoy God’s creation and to experience the calming effect of nature; so much so that he built his current home on the farm where many family gatherings, filled with laughter and life’s wisdom were shared.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Brenda Dean; daughter, Celia Kay Huey (Chuck); son, Kevin Nolen Dean (Lea Ann); daughter in law, Sandy Dean; grandchildren, Blake Dean (Katelynne), Nolen Huey, Hudson Huey, Elle Dean, Gracy Leigh Dean, and Maggie Elizabeth Dean; sister, Dorothy Harper; nephew, Jamie Sims and niece, Michelle Crew.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gary Todd Dean; father, Billy Dean; mother, Maggie Dean; brother, Ricky Dean; grandparents, Johnny Joe and Roxie Penton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Flint Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 2858 Flint Hill Rd., Alexander City, Alabama 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.