Mr. Carlos Burton McDaniel Sr.
1928 - 2020
Graveside Service for Mr. Carlos Burton McDaniel Sr., 92, of Alexander City, will be Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Shady Grove Community Cemetery in Opelika. Rev. Tony Harris will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. McDaniel passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Russell Medical Center. He was born on January 11, 1928 in Opelika, Alabama to Louis McDaniel and Elizabeth Savannah Overton McDaniel. Mr. McDaniel was a World War II Navy Veteran serving on the U.S.S Catamount. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His hobbies included fishing and he was an avid Alabama fan.
He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Iva Mae McDaniel; son, Carlos B. (Shirley) McDaniel Jr.; daughter, Peggy Lynn (Pete) Newcomb; grandchildren, Jason (Kim) McDaniel, Steve (Amy) Wingo, Marcus McDaniel, Austin McDaniel, Jessy (Kaitlyn) Reynolds, Aidan McDaniel-Fuller, Tim (Samantha) Jones, Jeff (Marcy) Jones, Ben (Catrina) Casarez, Jessica (Martin) Ocegueda, Shaun (Miriam) Casarez, Joshua Newcomb, and Phillip Newcomb; eighteen great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter; Anna Faye Jones; sisters, Mae Singleton, Geneva Wilson, Loneta Eastridge, Grace Moore and brother, Chester McDaniel.
