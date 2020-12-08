Mr. Carl Raymond Jordan
1928 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. Carl Raymond Jordan, 92, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. John Dye Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 10:00 am to 10:45 am at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Jordan passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 28, 1928 in Elmore County, Alabama to Homer A. Jordan and Fannie Stearns Jordan. He was a member of Town Creek Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, keeping a garden and working in the woods. He enjoyed fishing and spending time on Lake Martin. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Billie Jordan; sons, Philip C. Jordan (Melinda), and Ronald Jordan (Janice), grandchildren, Greg Jordan (Audrey), Brandi Clegg (Chris), and Natalie Brown (Jayson); and great-grandchildren, Trey Jones, Taylor Clegg, Megan Jordan, Samuel Jordan, Sawyer Jordan, Anastasia Jordan, and David Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Melvin Jordan, Floyd Curtis Jordan, Gaston Jordan, and Cecil Jordan.
