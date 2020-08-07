Mr. Carey L. Coker
1938 - 2020
Graveside Service for Mr. Carey L. Coker, 81, of Alexander City, will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park with Veteran’s Honors provided by the Alexander City Veteran’s Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Coker passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his residence. He was born on September 4, 1938 in Alexander City, Alabama to Guy Alonzo Coker and Iola McDaniel Coker. Carey was a fun loving, caring family man who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an avid Auburn Tigers fan and Civil War History buff.
He is survived by his son, Jeff (Christy) Bailey; daughter, Becky Causey; grandchildren, Leigha Bailey , Coker Causey, Hal Causey, Ella Bailey; sister, Barbara (Douglas) Gilliland; nieces, Donna Coker-Porter, Sherrie Gilliland-Speake (Jarrad), Jennifer Gilliland-Ennis (Chris); great-nieces, Mylee Rose Speake, Sarah Porter-Jordan and great-nephew, Riley Porter
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Neil Coker and nephew, Stephen Coker.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.