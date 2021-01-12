Mr. Bobby Wayne Vickers
1934 - 2021
Mr. Vickers passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home (Alexander City). He was born on January 28, 1934 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Aaron "Big A" Durell Vickers and Annis Lavelle Goss Vickers. He was a 50 year member of Hillabee Baptist Church where he also served as a charter deacon and taught Sunday school.
Bobby served in the United States Navy for four years during the Korean War. He was a deep sea diver or as more commonly known to fellow veterans as a “Bubble Head.” Bobby served on the Alexander City Veterans Honor Guard as commander, worked for Avondale Mills as a supervisor for 43 years and worked security at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Faye Vickers; sons, James Henry Vickers, Bradley Steven Vickers (Becky), Joey Wayne Vickers (Heather); grandchildren, Heather Nicole Kwok (Bobby), Haley Erin Martin (Andy), Jody Bishop (Cody), Amanda Vickers, Ashley Gabriel Vickers, Megan Samantha Vickers, Aaron Wayne Vickers; great-grandchildren, Steven Doler, William Doler, Augustine Kwok, Ansleigh Martin; bonus grandchildren, Corey Goode, Addy Goode, Everly Goode, Warren Browning, Aiden Browning, Keelan Browning, Jennifer Goode (Nathan), Robbie Browning, Virginia Smith and brother, Ronald Wade Vickers (Barbara).
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Earl Durrell and William Aubrey Vickers and sister, Faye Adams.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. A private family service will be held.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
