Mr. Bobby Lynn Nelson
1942 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mr. Bobby Lynn Nelson, 79, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. David Sherrell will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Nelson passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Bethany House. He was born on March 23, 1942 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Leonard Jefferson Nelson and Mary Azalee Brown Nelson. Mr. Nelson was a devout Christian man and was a member of the old Hackneyville United Methodist Church and attended Comer Memorial United Methodist Church. He attended Hackneyville High School where he played on the basketball team. He retired after 42 years from Kimberly Clark where he was the area Forrester Manager. Mr. Nelson was an avid gardener and on Saturdays he could often be found at his booth at the local farmer's market. In his spare time he enjoyed watching westerns, fishing, visiting friends, going to the creek, tending to his garden, and Auburn football. Family get together's and fish fries were always some of his favorite times. He especially loved his family dearly and seeing all of his grandbabies in which to them, he was their "Paw Paw".
He is survived by his wife, June Nelson of Alexander City; his children, Terry Lynn Nelson, Lisa Nelson Ballard (Wesley) of Alexander City and Lewis Cole Nelson of Alexander City; grandchildren, Jessica Ozgowicz (Ray), Brittany Ballard Powell (Reese), Lauren Ballard Queen (Will), Brooke Nicole Ballard, Gabrielle Lexus Nelson and Nathan Cole Nelson; great-grandchildren, Ethan Ozgowicz, Evan Ozgowicz, Troy Powell, Courtney Powell, Nick Queen and Luke Queen; and brother, Billy Wayne Nelson (Cynthia).
He was preceded in death by his Father, Leonard Jefferson Nelson, Mother, Mary Azalee Nelson, Son, Bobby Leonard Nelson.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.