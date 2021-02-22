Mr. Bobby Joe “Pooh” Smith
1960 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mr. Bobby Joe “Pooh” Smith, 60, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Rev. Mikey Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dadeville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mr. Smith passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Columbus Hospice in Columbus, Georgia. He was born on October 14, 1960 in Alexander City, Alabama to Joe Loman Smith and Joyce Gillum Smith. He attended Old Union Baptist Church. Bobby never met a stranger and would help anyone at any time. He treated everyone with love and respect, truly caring for his fellow man. He enjoyed camping and fellowshipping with those he would meet at the campsites. He spent many hours hunting and fishing with his brother and friends and cheering on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bobby was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Symantha Renee Smith of Dadeville, AL; brothers, Jeff and Jerry Smith; niece, Jessica Smith; aunt, Anita Marable; cousin, Karen Marable and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
