Mr. Bobby Jack Baker
1945 - 2021
Memorial Service for Mr. Bobby Jack Baker, 75, of Alexander City, will be Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 3:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Baker passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at his residence. He was born on July 24, 1945, in Tallassee, Alabama to James A. Baker and Ineree Baker Chase. He attended Sunny Level Methodist. Bobby was a loving and supportive husband, father and grandfather. He never missed a sporting event his children were involved in and always sacrificed for his family to ensure they were always taken care of. Bobby was employed by Russell Corporation for 33 years. His hobbies included playing golf, watching western movies and listening to country music.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy McCreight Baker; children, Jeffrey D. Baker (Susan), Jennifer B. Johnstun (Rayne), Jason M. Baker (Amy); seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and brother, Jimmy D. Baker (Sandra).
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Billy M. Baker.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.