Mr. Bobby Allen Smith
1938 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mr. Bobby Allen Smith, 83, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Friday, February 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Smith passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021 at his home. He was born on January 17, 1938 in Eclectic, Alabama to Jim Henry Smith and Annie Wall Smith. He was an active member of Rocky Creek Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed gardening and took care of the roses at the church. He would go by Gamble’s Store every morning and would make his rounds through the community, always making sure to check on his friends. He loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren, and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy Smith; sons, Charles Smith (Jill) of Jemison, AL, Timmy Smith (Sandy), and Randy Smith; grandchildren, Derek Smith (Rebecca), Leigh Ann Stroud (Matt), Crystal Caldwell (Jerry), Brent Smith (Audrey), Cody Jackson (Taylor), Coda Henderson, Canaan Henderson, and Everlee Henderson; eleven great-grandchildren; and sisters, Gail Robinson, and Martha Ann Kassell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ricky Allen Smith; and eight siblings.
