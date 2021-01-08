Mr. Bobbie Joe Davis
1936 - 2021
Graveside Service for Mr. Bobbie Joe Davis, 84, of Alexander City, will be Monday, January 11, 2021 at 2:30 pm at the Old Union Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 11, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Davis passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at his residence. He was born on September 18, 1936 in Dadeville, Alabama to Henry Odell Davis and Lonnie Maureen Patterson Davis. He was a member of Old Union Baptist Church. Mr. Davis proudly served for 24 years in the United States Navy. He served two tours in Vietnam, was a Bronze Star recipient and retired as Master Chief of Arms. Mr. Davis was a hard worker. He loved tinkering and working on small engines.
He is survived by his sons, Mac Davis (Lisa) of Alexander City, Robert Davis (Kathy) of Alexander City and Richard Davis of Memphis, TN; sisters, Ruby Stroud of Dadeville, Betty Litsey of MD and Maureen Colley (John) of New Site; wife, Mittie Kay Caldwell; and a host of other family members,
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Calvin Davis and Harlan Davis.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.