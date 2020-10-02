Mr. Billy Ward
1965 - 2020
Funeral Service for Billy Ward, 55, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Monday, October 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Tim Lynn will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Billy passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Lake Martin Community Hospital. He was born on January 4, 1965 in Tallassee, Alabama to Donnie Ward Sr. and Patricia Faircloth Winslett. Billy loved his family and friends dearly. He enjoyed collecting shot glasses, Hot Wheels cars, drag racing, working on cars and listening to rock music.
He is survived by his son, Kevin (Dana) Norrell; stepson, Kevin Mullally Jr.; stepdaughters, Aundria (Nick) Mullally, Brittany Mullally; eight grandchildren; brother, Donnie (Debra) Ward Jr. and stepbrother, J.C. Winslett Jr.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, J.C. Winslett.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX, 75284.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.