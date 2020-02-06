Mr. Billy M. Suddeth
1945 - 2020
Funeral Mass for Mr. Billy M. Suddeth, 74, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at the St John the Apostle Catholic Church in Alexander City, AL. Father Thomas Reddy Gopu will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at St John the Apostle Catholic Church.
Mr. Suddeth passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Brookwood Medical Center. He was born on June 6, 1945 in Cairo, Georgia to Dolphus Suddeth and Jacqualine Allen Suddeth. He was an active member of St John the Apostle Catholic Church. Billy was charming, southern gentleman that loved helping others and making everyone feel special. He retired from Norfolk Southern in 2007 after 41 years of service as an engineer. His hobby was woodworking and making furniture.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cheryl Yvonne Suddeth of Dadeville; daughter, Brandi Suddeth (Dennis Bunn) Corley of Dadeville; son, Mark Suddeth (Kay Stringfellow) of GA; grandchildren, Hunter Suddeth, Skylar Suddeth; two great grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Hall (Eddie) and Pat Suddeth.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kimberly Suddeth; grandchild, Arthur Cade Corley; sister, Brenda Raines and brothers, Clifford Wayne and David Suddeth
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the St John the Apostle Catholic Church, 454 North Central Avenue, Alexander City, AL, 35010 or to the charity of one's choice.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.