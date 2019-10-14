Mr. Billy J. Mann
1933 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mr. Billy J. Mann, 85, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Bro. Tommy Rape will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Mann passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Adams Nursing Home. He was born on December 30, 1933 in Houston County, Alabama to J. J. Mann and Rosie Lee Adams Mann. He was a member of Hillabee Baptist Church. Mr. Mann retired from Russell Corporation after 40 years of service. He was an avid Alabama fan and enjoyed fishing. Billy never met a stranger, loved joking with family and friends and cooked for his family, especially his “Hoecakes.”
He is survived by his children, Betty Jo (Jim Adamson) Mann of Goodwater, Randy Lee (Vicki) Mann of Alexander City, Angela Marie (Mike) Malone of Jourdanton, TX, Rickey Lynn (Brenda) Mann of Chugiak, AK, and Christopher (Kelli) Mann of Kellyton; grandchildren, April (Michael) Miller, Cameron Ryan Carr, Jim (Diana) Adamson III, Deidre (Keith) Rainwater, Keila Malone, Dakota Malone, Jacob Mann, Nic Mann, Billy J. Mann, Riley Mann, Snow Queen, Thomas Rowan, and Haley Mask; ten great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; sister, Hettie Jones and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Lavada Mann and parents.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P O Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.