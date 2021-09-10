Mr. Billy Glenn Sep 10, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mr. Billy Glenn, 82, of Goodwater, AL passed away at his residence on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Final arrangements pending. Final Arrangements Entrusted to Armour's Memorial Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Billy Glenn Arrangement Funeral Home Al Memorial Pass Away Residence Recommended for you Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Lake Scene Directory Facebook alexcityoutlook