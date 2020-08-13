Mr. Billy D "Judge" Moore
1937 - 2020
Graveside Service for Mr. Billy D "Judge" Moore, 83, of Jacksons Gap, Alabama will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park.Randy Anderson will officiate.
Mr. Moore passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Russell Medical.He was born on August 8, 1937 in Alexander City, Alabama to DB Moore and Mattie Sue Ware Moore.He loved his family dearly; especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.He retired after over 40 years of service to Russell Corporation as a supervisor in the Bleachery.Mr. Moore served in the United States Navy, enjoyed Alabama football, fishing, Nascar, gardening and cooking.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathryn A. Moore; daughters, Pam Moore Trube (Eric) of Fayetteville, GA and Christy Lee Clayton (Randy) of Hackneyville, AL; grandchildren, Liz Scroggins Craig (Alex) of Pike Road, AL, Robert Scroggins of Alexander City, AL, Kathryn Trube Buis (Trippe) of Atlanta, GA, Laura Alexander (Nolan) of Mableton, GA, Julie Trube of Atlanta, GA, Ryan Clayton (Olyvia) of Alexander City, AL, Ranley Clayton of Auburn, AL, and Chase Clayton of Hackneyville, AL; great-grandchildren, Haynes Craig, Will Buis, Andrew Buis, and Mia Clayton; sister, Judy Huett of Alexander City, AL and numerous nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Imogene Moody Moore; daughter, Pat Moore Scroggins; son, Bobby Glenn Moore; parents; brothers, Carlis Moore and Mack Moore.
Memorials may be given to:St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.