Graveside Service for Mr. Benny Darryl Meadows, 56, of Goodwater, will be Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Millerville Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Phillip Gipson will officiate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Meadows passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Coosa Valley Baptist Medical Center. He was born on May 20, 1966 in Alexander City, Alabama to Benjamin Otha Meadows and Levis Askew Richardson. Benny had the sweetest soul, a wonderful sense of humor and was always complimentary of others. He was a momma’s boy and loved getting cards from her everyday.
Benny is survived by his mother, Levis Askew Richardson of Goodwater and brother, Bobby Meadows of Goodwater.
He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Otha Meadows; step-father, Clarence Edward Richardson.
