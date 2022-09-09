Graveside services for Arthur Leon Guy of Jackson's Gap, Alabama will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Dadeville City Cemetery, with Reverend Ben Hayes officiating.
Arthur was born November 20, 1925, in Talladega County in the family of Aretta Adair Guy and Arthur Allen Guy.
Arthur was a devoted husband of 76 years, a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather. He was a servant to our country, community, and mostly to God. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Dadeville. He served in the United States Navy, Yeoman 1st Class, and was a WWII Navy Veteran. Mr. Leon, as he was affectionately known, owned Dadeville Curb Market helping many people during his 30 years of serving the community, as well as being a dedicated member of the Lion’s Club, American Legion, and the Chamber of Commerce. But most of all he was a servant for the Lord serving as a Deacon at New Rocky Mount Baptist for many years. He was a great friend to all. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Lee Guy, two grandsons, Perry Guy, Ryan Griggs, and one sister, Tommie Rhodes
On Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022, Arthur peacefully transitioned home to be with the Lord with family at his bedside.
His precious memories will always be cherished by his loving and devoted wife of 76 years, Bobbie Nell Guy, a daughter, Amy Huff (Wendell), a son, Craig Guy (Ann), three grandchildren, Chance Hunt (Sara), Allen Guy, Joel Guy, four great grandchildren, Stephen Guy (Sarah), Ryan Hunt, Kindell Hunt, Makayla Griggs, one great great grandchildren, Amelia Rose Guy and many friends.
