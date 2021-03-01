Mr. Arthur Lee Ford, 66, of Dadeville died Friday, February 26, 2021 at Grandview Medical Center, Birmingham, AL. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Dadeville at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. George Pulliam officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST).
Mr. Ford is survived by his devoted wife: Carolyn Ford, Dadeville; one son: Timothy Ford, Dadeville; two daughters: Tracy Ford and Youlanda Ford both of Alexander City; one sister: Sadie Burton, LaFayette and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
To share your online condolences, please visit our website at
Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.